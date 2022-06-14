I don’t want a cathedral - Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Kwesi Arthur photo via Instagram

Rapper reacts to monies pumped into National Cathedral

Why Kwesi Arthur sends a message to government



Finance Minister lists benefits of National Cathedral to Ghana



The amount of state funds being pumped into the construction of the National Cathedral under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has led to rapper Kwesi Arthur voicing his opposition to its construction.



He believes that the cathedral will cost the nation billions of cedis, the reason he wished it could be aborted.



"As a Ghanaian, I don’t want a cathedral," reads the singer's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on June 14.

Speaking on GBC's current affairs program, 'Talking Point', Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta asserted that the monument has "huge investment potential" despite the opposition to its construction by a section of the public.



The minister has assured citizens that all state funds being ejected into the project, including the alleged 250 million seed money will be reimbursed.



"The government is mindful of taxpayers’ money being used to support the building of the Cathedral and is strategizing to ensure that money pumped into the construction are recouped within the shortest possible time after construction,” Mr Ofori-Atta indicated in his interview on GBC.



