I don’t want love, give me money – Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite and video vixen, Efia Odo has made her stance known when it comes to money or love.

The Internet personality took to her twitter handle to put on the record that she doesn’t want love but rather, she prefers money.



Her statement comes as a shock to many on social media considering the events of the last two days.



Few days ago, Efia Odo took a swipe at popular actress, Victoria Lebene for telling conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration to fix their rotten attitudes.



The Internet personality also insinuated that Lebene tried to hook her up with a man for some $2,000. She accused her of selling her body and trying to make her sell hers too.

Efia Odo also claimed she has declined men who had offered her an amount of $10,000 to have their way with her.



For Efia Odo to now say she prefers money over love, it has kept her comment section choked with a lot of expressions of surprise from Twitter users.



See her post below:



