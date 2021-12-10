I don’t want no bones, African men like women with massive behind - D-Black confesses

D-Black, Musician

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

Musician D-Black has confessed that he has a personal preference for women with prominent gluteus Maximus(big backside).

He made this revelation in an interview with MzGee when she asked why women with big behinds were the ones that predominated the second edition of the Tropical Fiesta Party which shut down Royal Senchi somewhere in Akosombo for three days.



He however clarified that the women come there for his big-tier clients from his nightclub who are the target of these parties.



D-Black then added that these presentations are primarily to suit the taste of the Ghanaian man who are is head over heels in love with those types of women.

