'I don't want peace' - Mzbel declares ahead of the release of her single 'Asibolanga'

Mzbel Happy Dssd.png Singer Mzbel

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When singer Mzbel on Thursday announced that she was set to release a new tune titled "Asibolanga", social media users declared that her song, which is a diss track to actress Afia Schwarzenegger, would resurrect fresh troubles.

Reacting to the concerns, the '16 Years' singer, in a follow-up post, has assured that she is prepared for any form of 'violence' from the toes she has stepped on.

Her followers, commenting on her post, wrote that the battle line has been drawn.

"My name is Vawulenciaga Ekua Universe! I greet u all. New Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping soon," read the caption of the video where Mzbel mentions that she doesn't want peace in her life.

Meanwhile, Nana Tonardo, the man to whom Mzbel has dedicated her upcoming single to, has urged his fans to be on the lookout for the release date.

"Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping next week... Dedicated to Odii Tonardo Fans. Tag a good graphic designer to design an art for me...@kingnanatonardo1," Mzbel wrote in a Facebook post dated October 6.

Afia Schwar, who is at the center of controversy, is yet to react to the song, which has so far attracted mockery and bad comments directed at her.

