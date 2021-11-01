I don't want the 'it shall be well' kind of relationship anymore - UK-based Ghanaian

CEO of Hilda’s Kitchen, Hilda Adoba has stated that she does not want an ‘it shall be well’ kind of relationship but a man who is already rich.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Hilda indicated that she has been in several such relationships and nothing came off it. Hence her decision to avoid such affairs.



“If you don't drive, don't come close at all. I don't like the it-shall-be-well kind of man. I've been with such men and I don't want it again,” the London-based mother disclosed.



Hilda’s Kitchen is a home-based restaurant in Leeds, UK. She makes deliveries to customers in and around Leeds. Hilda serves waakye, a variety of local stews and soups among other dishes.



Being an Italian citizen, Hilda added that Ghanaians in the UK feel a little threatened by them especially by those without proper documents.

“Because we are European citizens, they don't have the advantage like we do until they become UK citizens,” she added.



