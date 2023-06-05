I don’t want to be remembered when I’m dead – Wutah Kobby

Ghanaian singer, Wutah Kobby

Ghanaian singer, Wutah Kobby, has disclosed that he does not want to be remembered when he is dead and gone.

He made these comments during an interview with Amansan Krakye, when he was asked what he will be remembered for if he dies.



“I don’t want to be remembered when I’m gone, but if I’m to be remembered then obviously for being happy.



“I tried to make everybody around my environment happy through my music and my lifestyle, but I don’t want people fixating on the past. When I’m dead and gone, people should leave the now because most people are suffering from a fantastic sense of memory and imagination," he stated.

He said people should endeavour to live in the present and desist from being anxious about the future.



“Because of that, people are not able to live in the now and some people still suffer from what happened 10 years ago, but you can’t change it so why,” he concluded.