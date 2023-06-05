0
Menu
Entertainment

I don’t want to be remembered when I’m dead – Wutah Kobby

Wutah Kobby White Ghanaian singer, Wutah Kobby

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Wutah Kobby, has disclosed that he does not want to be remembered when he is dead and gone.

He made these comments during an interview with Amansan Krakye, when he was asked what he will be remembered for if he dies.

“I don’t want to be remembered when I’m gone, but if I’m to be remembered then obviously for being happy.

“I tried to make everybody around my environment happy through my music and my lifestyle, but I don’t want people fixating on the past. When I’m dead and gone, people should leave the now because most people are suffering from a fantastic sense of memory and imagination," he stated.

He said people should endeavour to live in the present and desist from being anxious about the future.

“Because of that, people are not able to live in the now and some people still suffer from what happened 10 years ago, but you can’t change it so why,” he concluded.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe