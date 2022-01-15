I don’t want to beg for money for fear of attack – Veteran actress Maame Kumiwaa

Actress, Maame Kumiwaa

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Naomi Kumiwaa Banaffoe, aka Maame Kumiwaa, has explained why she doesn’t want to beg for money and support from Ghanaians.

Despite being drowned in medical debt, Maame Kumiwaa told MzGee in an interview sighted by Zionfelix.net that she is doing her best not to publicly beg.



She feared people will pass negative comments if she asks for help despite her needs.



Maame Kumiwaa revealed she is struggling to raise GH¢4,000 cedis to pay for her medical treatment.

Currently, she is depending on the benevolence of her traditional healer and her family.



Watch her interview with MzGee below:



