I don't want to know if my husband had an affair with Abena Korkor or not - Victoria Lebene

Actress Victoria Lebene

Lebene not concerned about husband's past relationships

My husband was a friend of Abena Korkor, Victoria claims



How Victoria Lebene used husband's 'cheating' rumours to promote her business



Actress and skin therapist, Victoria Lebene has broken her silence on the allegation levelled against her husband, Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa by Abena Korkor.



Abena in June 2021 named Nkonkonsa as one of the men she had an affair with, this the latter strongly denied after being called out for cheating on his wife.



Fast forward to April 2022, Victoria who tied the knot with Eugene in 2019 has disclosed that she was in no way affected by the saga adding that she doesn't ever want to know the details of her husband's past affairs.

The actress is focused on building her marriage reason why she has promised herself never to feed on cheap gossip.



"It doesn't interest me if that was true. I am just concerned about the future of my current marriage. Whether it is true or not true... I don't want to know. He has a past, they were friends before and after marriage so whether something happened, I don't want to know. That doesn't interest me," Victoria told Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on United Showbiz when she was questioned about how she felt during the period.



Vicky also detailed how her family and friends treated Abena's claims as 'cheap gossip'. According to her, no one took it seriously, rather she used the publicity to promote her new product.



