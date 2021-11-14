I don't write my songs - Gospel artiste Obaapa Christy reveals

Gospel Musician, Obaapa Christy

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel diva, Obaapa Christy, has revealed that she has never put pen to paper to write the lyrics of her songs.

Musicians all over the world have told different stories about how they come by the songs they produce. While some claim they get their inspiration through dreams, others observe what happens around them and translate them into music.



Speaking in an interview on Atinka TV's 'JukeBox', the award-winning gospel artiste said she doesn't pen the lyrics of her songs before recording them.



"I don't write my songs...my new song 'The Glory' i didn't write it ooo ...Like putting pen to paper even my pen and book got missing way back...I don't have a pen and a book; so I have never written my own songs...the songs just runs through my head then I quickly go to the studio and produce it," she said.

Obaapa also disclosed that ace sound engineer Dan Bassey use to write songs for her but his new one titled 'The Glory' was done by herself.



"My previous songs were written for me by Dan Bassy but the new one now I did everything by myself".



The lady reverend who is known for hits songs "Hyebre Sesafo" and "Mema Mani So" is currently on a media tour to promote her new track.