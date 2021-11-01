'I dont have a side chick, its stressful' - Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian Rapper, Kwaw Kese

• Kwaw Kese re-affirms his loyalty to his wife

• Kwaw Kese disagrees with having a side chick



• Having a side chick requires a lot of investment, Kwaw Kese says



Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has disclosed that he has never had an interest in keeping a side chick as according to him, it is stressful.



He established that having a side chick is mostly saddled with a lot of hassle and requires a lot of tact.

In an interview with Cape Coast Kastle FM, Kwaw Kese says the only woman he is currently intimate with is his wife.



“No, I don’t have a side chick because I can’t do that. It’s not easy having a side chick cos it’s full of troubles. Imagine having a good time with your wife and suddenly your side chick sends you a message, it will spoil all the fun you’re having. Even one woman, we can’t handle and to add another one to it…so as for me, I don’t believe in having a side chick. I really like the one that I’m having now,” he stated.



Kwaw Kese’s comments are on the back of rumours of a woman purported to be the side chick of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.