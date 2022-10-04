33
Menu
Entertainment

‘I drive a Lexus, it’s an upgrade’ – Defunct UT Bank boss

UT BANK BOSS2.png UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has disclosed that he currently cruises in a Toyota Lexus, which he considers an upgrade from his old Range Rover.

Capturing his current lifestyle after his financial institution went down during the banking sector clean-up by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) sometime in 2017, Mr. Amoabeng describes himself with two words; blessed and comfortable.

“I am very comfortable, and I have been blessed big time. I don’t drive a Range Rover anymore; I drive a Lexus. It is an upgrade. I live in an apartment, and I am quite comfortable. I had to sell my mansion to organize myself not to get broke,” he told TV3’s Paa Kwesi Asare.

The former UT Bank boss, while touching on his roller coaster journey, expressed that he has finally arrived at a point in life where he is contempt with living a modest lifestyle.

“I can be a man of straw, I am 70, I have kids that I have educated. I am not saying I live off them but I am quite frugal with my life. I have one watch, I have one shoe, so I don’t need much money. I don’t have to have a lot of money to enjoy life.

“I have seen it virtually all the way to the top and I have seen it all the way to down. So, if I say I want to impact people and give them some leadership skills, it is a complete thing. It is not like I have read from a book and I am telling you what to do. I have experienced it from Kantamanto all the way to the most respected CEO and I have seen it go down. So it is a complete 360. So when I have to give or talk to people, it is coming from my heart. I am quite passionate about it, I want them to avoid the potholes,” he added.

EB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Related Articles: