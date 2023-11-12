‘I drive away evil spirits from you, I separate you from evil friends’ - Andy Dosty prays for Medikal

A viral video in which Ghanaian media personality, Andy Dosty, was seen rigorously praying for Medikal and ‘delivering’ him from evil friends has stirred massive reactions online.

In the said video, Andy, who hosted Medikal on the ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show, seized the opportunity to offer special prayers to the rapper, who he believes is being negatively impacted by some particular friends.



Andy, who believes Medikal’s career could have been better than it currently is, said evil associations have caused his once-promising career to dwindle.



This, according to Andy, is a situation that could be best solved by divine intervention, and at the end of their discussion, he stretched forth his hands and passionately prayed for the rapper.



“I cast out every bad spirit that is going after you. God should help you find a great family, great people to roll with. I pray that the Almighty stretch out his hands upon you and pour out proper blessings on you. I pray that God separates you from bad friends. I pray that God helps you grow into a good and responsible man. In Jesus’ name, Amen,” Andy prayed.



Medkal, on his part, kept on receiving the prayers with a resounding amen, but at a point insisted that Andy’s prayers were a jab to someone.

“Amen but this prayer felt like you have a problem with someone,” Medikal responded.



Netizens, after analyzing the video, asserted that Andy’s prayer was an indirect jab to Shatta Wale, who has been tagged a bad influence to Medikal.



This development also complements the notion that Medikal’s career took a nose dive after his affiliation with Shatta Wale.



Andy Dosty’s feud with Shatta Wale



A few months ago, Andy Dosty lashed out at Shatta Wale live on radio while reminiscing his disrespect to him at a public event.

Andy was peeved about the fact that Shatta publicly insulted his mother, yet fans were expecting him to promote his ‘Maali’ album.



Andy Dosty said although Shatta had already apologized through people, he isn’t ready to let go of the issue just like that.



"An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and talks anyhow and foolishly to my mother, and you want me to what? To promote his album? If you don't have sense, I do. If you don't respect, don't come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live. That's all I have said. I love my mother and nobody, nobody... I won't speak ill of anyone's mother; she raised me well. You can fool around. The fooling is too much in this country.



“You will be sitting there, and they will want to come and sit here and say they want to promote their stuff. What do you want to promote? If that woman didn't give birth to me, where would you know me from? Foolish guy," he fumed with rage.



Watch the video below:

EB/OGB