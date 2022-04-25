0
I dropped out of high school because I had no ambitions - Kweku Flick

Kweku Flick 531.png Kweku Flick, Rapper and songwriter

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Andy Osei Sarfo, better known as Kweku Flick, has finally revealed why he dropped out of high school.

As shocking as it could be, the ‘Money’ hitmaker mentioned that he had no ambitions or dreams for being in high school, stating that”i was only going to school because his mum asked me to do so.”

Speaking on the Y 102.5 FM with NY DJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he said; “I left high school because I didn’t know what to become in future, I had no dreams nor ambitions . I was just going to school because my mum was telling me to go to school, I was just like the normal high school boy”.

He added “I had never entered a recording studio in senior high school, I had my first experience of entering a recording studio when I went to St Hubert after some friends introduced me to a sound engineer. Probably I wouldn’t have been an artiste if I remained in high school”, he said.

Kweku Flick is currently promoting his new solo single ‘Ewiase’ and also entreated his fans and music enthusiasts stream the song on the various streaming platforms.

