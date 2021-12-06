I eat Tuo Zaafi every day, my girlfriend sees it as loyalty - Omar Sterling

Singer, Omar Sterling

Omar Sterling, a member of the music group R2Bees, has disclosed that he cannot go a day without eating his favourite meal, Tuo Zaafi.



Tuo Zaafi which is commonly eaten by the people from Northern Ghana is made from corn dough and cassava. It is similar to banku but comes in a brown coloured form.



Speaking on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Omar Sterling said his girlfriend couldn't fathom his love for Tuo Zaafi but with time, she has come to understand the reason behind his choice. To her, Omar also called Paedae is loyal because he has been able to stick to a particular food for years.

Meanwhile, the rapper has said celebrated artistes are just like every other person. He told host, Andy Dosty that working with him and his partner, Mugeez isn't difficult.



"People see artistes as superhumans but they are just how everybody lives every day. It is the same way.



"For instance, my every day is every morning koko (porridge) and afternoon Tuo Zaafi and evening something else. Everyday. Every afternoon I eat Tuo Zaafi," he disclosed.



"My girlfriend is even tired but she says it means I am very loyal. Tuo Zaafi every day," said Omar Sterling.