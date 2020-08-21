Entertainment

I embraced my disgrace and faced my race now it’s grace, nothing can break me - Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy is not having it easy with Ghanaians in recent times after the unfortunate incident with Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town.

A couple of days after the brawl, he recorded a video of himself apologizing to Sarkodie and his manager, little did he know that he was going to be excluded from the concert which was aired on the 16th of August 2020.



After Sarkodie had released a press statement, Ayisha Modi, one of Stonebwoy’s strongest supporters took to Instagram to narrate what actually went on. She went on to say Sarkodie is a hypocrite and that reported Stonebwoy to the Police right after the incident.



Stonebow had not said anything about the whole development all along except that he posted a photo of himself and Angel Town when they showed up at the Police Headquarters to make peace.

In a most recent Snapchat post, Stonebwoy mentioned that nothing can break him.



Take a look at his post below:





