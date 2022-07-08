I enhanced my body to save women from botched surgeries - Kisa Gbekle

Socialite, Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekle speaks on why she enhanced her body

Kisa says she naturally has bigger butts



You can die from plastic surgery, actress warns women



Ghanaian socialite, Kisa Gbekle, has disclosed the real motive behind her decision to go public about enhancing her body through surgical means.



Kisa's greatest desire is to save Ghanaian women from botched surgeries and also encourage them to do thorough research on doctors who conduct body argumentation.



There have been several reports of women suffering horrifying plastic surgery due to errors by doctors.

Kisa has admitted to investing €8,000 to undergo successful surgery to obtain the "perfect" body, but warned that women can lose their lives in the process if care isn't taken.



"I wanted them to see the good and bad sides of it because I know a lot of people die in Ghana because of what I did. That is why I actually came out, so even if you want to go to a doctor, visit the right one. I had to do a lot of reading about the doctor… you can die or lose your life," she warned in a radio interview with Quophi Okyeame.



Kisa added that she naturally had bigger butts but opted for surgery to correct some errors.



"What I did is intense. It is not what most ladies go in for. They do liposuction or BBL. I naturally had a bigger butt … I didn’t do it because of ass. I did muscle repair, tummy tuck and liposuction in the waist.



In an earlier interview with Zionfelix, Kisa announced that her body is meant for men with heavy pockets, adding that a host of men have been "chasing her" after surgery.

"When I say heavy, heavy entails a lot. You are aware that I have just completed my entire body. And it isn’t easy. It’s a large sum of money. So I need someone who is wealthy and has a lot of money. It doesn’t matter how old you are. I’m cool as long as the person is cool, calm, collected, and heavy,” she said.



