I expected people to praise me after performing with a wardrobe malfunction on stage in the UK - Piesie Esther

Ghanaian singer, Piesie Esther, has said that she expected Ghanaians to laud her when she was able to perform till the end during the Ghana Music Awards UK event with a malfunction.

According to her, it came as a surprise to her after some members of the public criticized her for not wearing the right outfit, which led to the wardrobe malfunction that occurred while she was performing.



The musician noted that she was confident that God would not allow the malfunction to worsen to the extent that her body would be exposed, which is why she was performing as if nothing had happened.



“I was expecting that, by God’s grace, people would commend me as a woman performing on such a big stage, and something like that happened to you, and you did not run away from the stage but stood on it to perform. I expected that, but I had confidence that where I was standing, my skin wouldn’t show much because I knew God would never disgrace me at that point because I was doing his work," she said.



She continued: “If my attire was to be like a corset, people would have said all sorts of things. So if I am doing the work of God and criticize me because of a malfunction, what will happen to you?” she said in a video shared by Express Gh TV on YouTube.



Background



A video that made rounds on social media captured parts of gospel singer, Piesie Esther, struggling to conceal her dress that suffered a malfunction on stage.

At the Ghana Music Awards UK, the gospel singer, while performing, was spotted with a faulty side zip that exposed parts of her inner fit.



Piesie Esther rocked a white loose gown with a touch of blue embroidered flowery design that had a long train.



She was captured in high spirits, performing her hit song, ‘Empare me’, as the crowd cheered her on.



Piesie, who subsequently felt the glitch in her attire, tried stuffing up certain parts of her dress into the opened space but was unsuccessful.



She tried covering the opening with her hand at a point but was somewhat inhibited by the performance.



Although Piesie Esther was fixated on her performance and did not want to give the slightest clue about the situation, she couldn’t hide her discomfort at some point.

This development, which was captured in a 40-second video that made rounds online, was met with mixed reactions.







SB/OGB



Watch the video below



