I express my feelings through my art – Original Bigwig Artist

Original Bigwig Artist, Cartoonist

In recent times, most creatives have channeled their concerns through means comfortable to their craft or the message they intend to share.

The Ghanaian entertainment industry has seen the likes of Sarkodie and dancehall act Shatta Wale do the same.



Ghanaian artist and cartoonist, Original Bigwig Artist has also disclosed that his art and designs express his feelings as an individual.



Speaking on the ‘Y Lounge’ with Akosua Hanson on Y 107. 9 FM, the artist explained that just as people had political debates in public spaces, he also expressed and added his voice to political conversations through his arts.



“You know as every citizen of the country will like to comment on the state of Ghana whether they are in commercial buses or the workplace or even the discussions had on radio.

As an artist I go into the studio to also leave my comments on drawing sheets or on the canvas, that is what I do, I will like to engage in political discussion through arts,” he explained.



Speaking about his decision to join the YFM Plastic Recycling Challenge, Bigwig mentioned that he wanted to create images to conscientize people of the dangers of plastic waste in society and described the scenes of plastic waste in our environment as ‘annoying’.



“You know when you walk around you see these annoying imagery of plastics, we humans we think plastic is just disposable, we can just use them and then put it away. But then it remains and affects our society. So I felt creating images in a way will create consciousness in the audience to be aware of the problems they are creating for the environment,” he said.