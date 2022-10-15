I failed four courses when I was in GIJ – Uncle Ato recounts worse moments in school

Uncle Ato

Alexander Bruce Ghartey, better known as Uncle Ato, a seasoned Ghanaian worshipper and gospel crooner, has given a reflection on his days as a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

The GIJ alumnus asserted that he once failed four courses on an end-of-semester examination and was nearly sacked from the school by the then Dean of Students.



In a worship programme titled "Glorious Praise" on Friday, October 14, the celebrated singer said he gathered courage and pleaded with the Dean of Students to give him another chance to write those courses after vacation, which he (the Dean) agreed to.



Speaking further, he asserted that he came back from vacation and sat for the examination, but this time he passed successfully, even though he knew what he did was even worse than the first exams.



According to him, it was the glory of the God he served that came to his aid at the time he was in that challenge at that vital point of his life and told the students to learn hard and also take God seriously.

"I failed four courses when I was in GIJ. Following the results, the Dean of Students informed me that I would be leaving the school the following semester. But I knew God was on my side, so I gathered the courage to go and see the Dean and pleaded with him to give me another chance to write.



"He agreed and after vacation, I sat for the paper again, though what I did in the second sitting was even worse than the first one, when the results were released I passed by the glory of God," he recounted.



The "Mensuro" hitmaker joined the organizing team, Maxwell Owusu Agyemang, Kelvin Dominion, Moses Desire Kouyo, Franca Owusua, and Nana Addo Adofo, and led the students in praise with his sweet melodies.



Students, lecturers, and some staff members of the Institute rocked in their Thanksgiving costumes and thronged the auditorium of the Institute's North Dzorwulu campus praying and dancing to the glory of God.