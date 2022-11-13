2
I fast and pray before I release my songs – Gyakie

Sun, 13 Nov 2022

Sensational songbird Jacqueline Acheampong known by her stage name Gyakie has revealed that before the release of her songs, there is a specific ritual she performs to make them a success.

“One thing we don’t joke with is fasting and prayers. I wouldn’t say all the releases, I think that most of the songs that come out whenever we do remember we do fast towards it.” Gyakie told DJ Reuben on Kumasi-based Luv FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com when asked if there is a particular ritual she performs prior to releasing her songs.

According to the singer, everyone on her team take part in the performing of the ritual because they are all religious.

“Everybody on my team is very religious and that is one thing I’m very grateful to God for”.

Aside from praying and fasting, Gyakie further revealed they also put in a lot of hard work in her craft after release.

“Obviously there is also a lot of hard work that is also done to push whatever song is coming out”, she stressed.

Source: mynewsgh.com
