0
Menu
Entertainment

I featured Daddy Lumba on ‘Odo mmra fie’ song, not the other way round – Ofori Amponsah

Lumba Ofori Amponsah 2 Ghanaian highlife musicians, Daddy Lumba and Ofori Amponsah

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah has said, he composed the song titled ‘Odo mmra fie’ contrary to popular belief that he was featured on the track by highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

According to the highlife artiste, at the time he composed the song, he was not known and the legendary highlife musician was the one who was willing to help him realise his dreams.

Speaking in an interview with Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM’s 'Nkran Kwanso', Mr. All 4 Real as he’s also known said: “I sent my song to Daddy Lumba for help, at that time, I was like walking around. So it was Daddy Lumba who offered to help me at that time.

“I sent my song to him to listen and he offered to help me. My song, that’s ‘Odo mmra fie’. Most of the songs on the ‘Auntie Ataa’ album are mine. So he helped me with that album and that was the album that people thought Daddy Lumba featured me, but I featured him because he was the producer so he had to come in….”

The ‘Emanuella’ hitmaker also disclosed that he did not make money from the album however, it helped bring him to the limelight.

“The share I would say is the name Ofori Amponsah that came out, the public attention.

“The unfair thing that I feel, was the name Ofori Amponsah was hiding behind something instead of the glory coming to me at the time, it looked like he was featuring me instead of the other way round.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman