I feel alone in this lying and ungrateful world – ‘Emotional’ Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Afia Schwarzenegger pens down emotional response to a fan

Afia Schwarzenegger still struck by father’s death



My father left me alone in a world full of hate – Afia Schwarzenegger



A fan triggered the emotional side of Afia Schwarzenegger after he asked the comedienne to thoroughly analyze her behavior and how her late father might feel about it.



The fan, in reaction to Afia’s post where she was spotted being accompanied to the Nogokpo shrine to summon her detractors, asked if it was a step in the right direction.



According to the individual, Afia has been unfair to her late father’s memory and as such, he might even turn in his grave.

“Please sit down and ask yourself that will your dad (may his soul rest in perfect peace) be happy wherever he is about what you are doing. Go down on your knees and tell God that this is what they are saying please let the whole world know that I’m innocent and see what happens. Much love queen.”



Afia Schwarzenegger after carefully reading and analyzing the said comment, responded by saying it is rather unfair for her father to die and subject her to loneliness.



The controversial socialite said she feels alone in a world where she is surrounded by immense hate.



“Ask him if I’m happy he left me in this ungrateful lying world? Let’s end this on a good note,” she replied.



Not too long after Afia Schwarzenegger’s father was buried, she emphasized that her father’s greatest worry while alive was that she would be left alone when he is no more.

When he was still alive, Afia's dad, Augustine Agyei, assumed that Afia Schwarzenegger had more haters than loved ones.



Read the post below:







