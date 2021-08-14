I feel in my blood that I’m a British and not Ghanaian – Ephraim Beats teases

Ephraim Beats

Popular record producer and musician, Ephraim Beats has jokingly revealed in an interview that his parents made a mistake by giving birth to him in Ghana.

“Me personally I wasn’t supposed to be born in Ghana. It was a mistake that my parents did,” Ephraim jokingly said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Ephraim Beats who was speaking from London told Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show that he believes that he’s British so he wasn’t supposed to be born in Ghana.

“As for me in my blood, I feel that I’m a British. It was a mistake that made my parents give birth to me in Ghana,” he told the host of the show whilst laughing.



Ephraim Beats has engineered several hit songs including, ‘Sex Machine’ by Ruff and Smooth ‘Always on my Mind’ and ‘Bra’ all of which were featured on Sarkodie’s Mary album released in 2015.