I feel like a superman when I hear my songs in clubs – Joeboy

Joeboy, Nigerian Singer and Songwriter

Nigerian Singer and songwriter Joeboy has described the support he gets from Ghanaians as a massive one.

In an interview on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on Y107.9FM, The ‘Alcohol’ hitmaker said he has experienced his songs being played in Ghanaian clubs many times, adding that "the support is always crazy".



According to him, his alcohol song was recently played in a nightclub he visited and the feeling was very good.



“It feels like you’re high. It just gets to you and you feel like you have superpowers,” he said.



He added “I’ve been coming to Ghana regularly for about five years now, so it feels like my backyard”, he indicated.

The multi-talented vocalist and songwriter, has released a brand new catchy smash single titled ‘Cubana’. In ‘Cubana’, he talks about how the ladies feel around him while he spends money like Obi Cubana.



He released the song ahead of his first, upcoming USA tour, ‘The Young Legend tour’ which will be happening all through the month of May in the States.



Tickets for the tour are available for sale on his website and ‘Cubana’ is also available for streaming or download on all digital platforms.