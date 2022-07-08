‘I feel like going back to the world’ - Kesse shares struggles of being born-again

TV3 Mentor Four Winner, Kesse

Kesse divulges a promise he made to God

Kesse admits being a Christian is hard



Kesse claims he hasn't got calls to perform since he turned to God



After four years of receiving Christ, TV3 Mentor Four winner, Kesse, has disclosed he feels like going back to the world but his promise to God won't allow him even if he wants.



According to a report by Graphic Showbiz, Kesse disclosed that he doesn’t get calls to perform the songs he composed when he turned to Christ.



“I must admit that it has not been easy becoming a born-again Christian, especially when the gigs I was getting when I was a secular musician are no longer coming. Sometimes, I feel like going back to the world but the promise I have made to God will not allow me to do so.



"I have come to realise that there are ups and downs in life and I have come to accept that it will not be all rosy as a child of God,” he said.

In motivating himself the artiste said, “Every true believer goes through challenges but there is always a way out. You will not endure the hardships forever.



“The beginning might seem tough but it is the end that matters and I have no regret about getting to know God.



"That is not all. I had to get rid of certain friends who were likely to lead me into trouble so that I can focus on God’s work,” he added.



The 2012 VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, also added that he is not perturbed by his musical career as his only focus is now on Christ.



“I know some secular musicians who released Gospel songs after turning to Christ but failed to make it. Whether I make it or not in my Gospel music career is not really my focus.



"The fact that I have found Christ is my greatest joy,” the winner of Season Four of TV3's Mentor in 2007 added.

Kesse, real name Michael Kesse Frimpong, is currently an instrumentalist and a vocal leader at Believers Home of Life Church at Dome in Accra where he fellowships.



Kesse gained prominence with the release of his debut single Oh Yes, a Reggae-Dancehall song in 2012.



He also participated in Season 2 of Project Fame West Africa and was the first runner-up.







ADA/BOG