I feel uncomfortable listening to my own songs – Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede

Award-winning Highlife musician, Amakye Dede has said that he feels uncomfortable listening to his won songs.

According to him, the only time he will want to listen to his song is when he finishes with its recording.



After that, he leaves it to the listeners to enjoy but he does not go back and listen to it on any day.



“For me when I go somewhere and my music is being played I don’t feel comfortable. I mostly want to listen to the song when I’m done recording it so that if there is any mistake I can correct it. Aside from that, I don’t listen to my song,” he said on Accra-based Adom FM.

“When It is released to the public I don’t listen to the song again because by then I know I’ve worked on all the mistakes and I have approved it for public consumption,” he added.



Amakye Dede is a leading Highlife artiste in Ghana whose work has exported Ghana’s name and music across the globe.



He has performed on several platforms across the globe and his songs continue to resonate with different generations.