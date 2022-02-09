‘I felt I will lose everything that I had’ - Kwabena Kwabena explains new song

Kwabena Kwabena shares his fears

Ghanaian musician George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has revealed the message behind his latest song ‘Afraid to Lose You’ saying it wasn’t about anyone but himself based on his life’s experience.



Speaking to Elikem on Showbiz zone, Kwabena Kwabena said there was a moment in his life he feared losing all he had struggled to achieve as a musician.



“I was singing for myself, I got to a moment where I felt I will lose everything that I had in me as a musician, as an artiste and everything I love about myself and how I want to always encourage my fans.

“So, I was thinking what if I lose this how am I going to feel about it and why I’m I afraid to lose it,” he said.



In a previous interview, Kwabena Kwabena also mentioned that he isn't an artiste who is defined by his achievements.



According to the highlife artiste in an interview on Starr FM, the impact his songs have on people and the testimonies he has heard are more important to him than receiving awards.



“I’m not that artiste who is defined by awards, it's not something that I think about when I’m creating, I think about the consumer.



“I think about the person I am going to feed, the consumer I am about to feed, that's more important to me. It's not about winning any award or something. I like what my songs are doing. I hear testimonies and that's fine,” he disclosed.