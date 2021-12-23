I felt embarrassed when Idris Elba hit my ass in a movie – Lisa

Lisa Awuku recounts encounter with Idris Elba

'Beast of No Nations' star studying Accounting & Finance at UPSA



Lisa Awuku returns to movie industry



‘Beasts of No Nation’ movie star Lisa Awuku has taken a trip down memory lane as regards what ensued between her and English actor Idris Elba while on set, disclosing that she shed tears when the experienced actor hit her buttocks.



Lisa Awuku who was a child at the time and played a minor role in the acclaimed 2015 war drama; ‘Beasts of No Nation’, in an interview with GhanaWeb said although the act was part of the script, she was in tears.



As uncomfortable as she was, she decided to not shoot again but rescinded her decision after she was encouraged to continue shooting.



“…Idris Elba had to hit my ass and I was crying. I went to my brother and I was crying: ‘I don’t want to do it’. He asked ‘why?’ and I was like, ‘because he hit my buttocks”, she recalled. “Then he said it’s all part of the movie, didn’t I read the script?”

Asked how Idris Elba reacted to the situation, Lisa said: “He asked if I was cool and I said ‘yeah, I don’t mind’. But then I went to my brother to cry to him”.



‘Beasts of No Nation’ is an unforgettable, heart-wrenching tale of a young boy’s loss of innocence and the strength he must develop to persevere. Aside from Lisa and Idris Elba, the movie starred Abraham Attah, Ama K. Abebrese, Grace Nortey, David Dontoh, and Opeyemi Fagbohungbe.



Lisa started acting at a very tender age on stage. In 2010, she joined the movie industry. She first acted in ‘Enemy Within’ by Venus Films, but her second movie ‘Loosing You’ was the first to be released.



Now 21, Lisa is a final year student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), studying Accounting & Finance.



