I felt like a prisoner – Hammer explains why he stopped making beats

Hammer of the Last Two

Celebrated music producer, Hammer of The Last Two, has publicised that he left music production because he was exhausted with the tedious nature of the job.

Speaking to Kafui Dei on GTV’s Breakfast Show, he elucidated that being stuck in his studio day and night made him feel like a prisoner.



“I was bored. I felt like a prisoner. I was locked up in a room with no windows for fifteen-plus years. The artistes come and go….these boys were out on stage jumping around. When they come back, you are still in that space,” he said.



"I sat down for 8 hours playing, making beats, producing, and it got boring at some point. So, I became like an uncaged dog when I got the chance to get out. That’s why you see me on the street," he said.



Furthermore, he blamed his weight gain on the constant hours he spent in the studio, rarely getting any exercise at all.



“My name is ‘Slim The Hammer’ I wasn’t fat; I was an athlete in PRESEC. So, this business of becoming big was the studio,” Hammer said.

Hammer disclosed that after he stopped making beats, he ventured into other businesses and bread production.



He also added that to keep his touch on making beats, he has created a small studio in his house for his kids and himself to play around with.



“I have a small set up at home that my children use, so after the playing around, I want to get the thing back to my fingers. I’m gonna need some help though. It’s been 7 years since I touched equipment.”



ADA/BOG