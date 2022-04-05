I felt like going to Kasoa market to direct traffic - Funny Face on taking weed

Funny Face shares 'weed' experience

Comedian speaks on the rippling effect of tasting weed



Funny Face opens up on mental health



Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face has recounted an instance where he felt like directing traffic immediately after taking in weed.



Disclosing that it was his first time ever taking in such a substance, Funny described such an experience as ugly, adding that he was compelled to do the unimaginable.



“All my life, I've smoked once. That day, I felt like going to Kasoa market to direct traffic. I promised and vowed never to take that again. After that particular episode, I kept asking myself if there were even roads in the market to direct,” he stated in an interview with Delay.

Addressing claims that his constant social media rants during the fight with his baby mama were due to excessive weed intake, Funny Face said;



“I loved my twins so much. They wiped away my two minuites tag; so you can imagine how I felt when they were taken away from me. I was extremely depressed and it’s not as a result of smoking as many people thought.”



The comic actor also recounted what transpired the very first time he consumed alcohol.



“The first time I tasted alcohol was during my back and forth with Vanessa. During the early times of my depression. I had a friend who introduced me to beer. And true to his words, it felt good when I drank it, just that my head was spinning. That was it. I never had any more of it... If I had done that, I wouldn’t have successfully gone through this phase. I would have died.”



The comic actor has gone berserk on social media countless times during an altercation with his Baby Mama, Vanessa.

Prior to his confinement in a psychiatric home, Funny Face was involved in countless controversies both physical and on social media.



He fought a lot of celebrities who according to him played a role in his failed relationship and also threatened a pub owner with a gun, a situation which landed him in court.



Watch the video below:



