I felt proud to be a Ghanaian after seeing King Promise perform at the O2 Arena - Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste

Tema-based rapper and hip-pop act Kwesi Arthur has expressed how elated and accomplished he felt after seeing his colleague perform at the famous O2 arena in London.

King Promise performed at the O2 arena a few days ago during Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ concert. He was introduced to the audience by Wizkid and received loud cheers from the crowd as he came on stage to perform.



Kwesi Arthur speaking to Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel on the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ disclosed that he felt very proud after seeing King Promise perform at the famous music arena. He added that he believed Ghanaian artists were capable of filling the arena.

“I felt proud to be Ghanaian after seeing King promise perform at the O2 Arena in London. I felt like we go fit do am as Ghanaian artists. We are capable", he added.



Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ concert has been the most talked-about event currently around the globe. Patrons of the event have witnessed a remarkable performance from some global and African performers including Bella Shmurda of Nigeria.