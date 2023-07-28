'I felt unwanted' – Prince David Osei details how he was maltreated at the early stages of his career

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has disclosed that his rise to stardom in the movie industry was characterized by backstabbing and hatred by industry persons who did not want him in the space.

According to him, even though the likes of Ivan Quashigah believed in his abilities, there were other film producers who worked behind the scenes to derail his efforts.



Addressing the crowd at the third edition of the Graphic Showbiz Forum, on July 25, Prince said,



“I felt unwanted in the movie industry. There was this feeling like ‘Where is he coming from?’ I felt that bad energy but all the victimization kept me going.



“When I got cast for The Dead, people made a mockery of me. Sometimes you go on set, they don’t give you room, you wear something and they tell you it’s too nice. At a point, it was me and Martha Ankomah, Opera Square stopped selling our movies."

He added,



“It’s all about you attracting people. Don’t give up when you come face to face with these kinds of people who would sabotage you in the industry.”



