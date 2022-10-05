6
I finally accepted your death after visiting your home - Stacey on Ekow Blankson's demise

Stacey Amoateng Stacey runs to Ekow Blankson's house to confirm his death

Wed, 5 Oct 2022

Award-winning media personality, Stacey Amoateng, has unveiled to the public that it has taken her some time to grapple with the reality of veteran Ekow Blankson's death.

In a post she shared on Instagram barely 24 hours ago, the mother of three noted that she has been making several calls to different people related to the late actor’s family.

She added that she's concluded that Mr Blankson is no more after visiting his home to meet his significant other.

She finished her post by expressing how the actor touched many lives in ways he never suspected.

Read the post she shared below:

“It has taken me a while to post because it was too hard to believe. Susan was my first point of call. The moment she picked up she said “it’s true sis.

“I called your cousin Stephanie she didn’t pick up but returned my call wailing. The man who smiled at every situation.

“Paa Kow I finally came to an acceptance after visiting your home and meeting your wife. You touched lives in ways you can’t imagine. We will miss you dearly. Rest well in the bosom of the Lord. Rest in Power,” she mourned.

A post shared by STACY AMOATENG (HRH) (@stacyamoatenggh)



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
