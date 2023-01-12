I find genuine peace in Ghana - Burna Boy

Burna Boy, Nigerian Musician

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy says Ghana is where he gets genuine peace.

According to him, his leisure time at the beaches in Ghana gives him inner peace because it seems God lives there.



“The year just started. Started the year going to Ghana because that is where I have actual genuine peace. When you go to Labadi beach and you’re looking at the water, you see that there is this line at the end where it separates the sky from the water, I feel like that’s where God lives.



...I will do like four shows a day, then I just break down then that’s when I go to Ghana,” he added while speaking in an interview with the media.

Ghana has become the best destination for tourists, especially during the yuletide season.



The government’s Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiative has paid its dues for the country and has made the West African country a go-to destination for tourists.