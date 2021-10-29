I fled from Shatta Wale’s house in just a bath robe – Michy

Michelle Diamond Gbagonah is Shatta Wale's baby mama

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy has revealed that she fled from his house wearing just a bathrobe.

She said her son, majesty was also wearing just a pair of boxer shorts at that particular time.



Michy who recounted how her relationship with the Shatta Movement boss was unbearable at that time said she could not wait to pack her belongings.



She disclosed that she had to sneak out of the house like a thief.



Michy said all the problems started right after Shatta Wale proposed to her on stage during the Reign Concert in 2018.

"It's like everything started immediately after the proposal. Everything got worse and unbearable. What you guys do not know is, I had to run and leave my clothes. I did not even carry one outfit. Not even a wig. My son was wearing his boxer shorts. I just needed to say this because I'm tired of being made to look like everything was good and I left all of a sudden," she said in an interview with E with Becks on Joy Prime.



"Maybe I loved him too much. That's why I was hurt in that manner," she added.



Watch the video below;



