0
Menu
Entertainment

I forgot to submit my songs for VGMA – Worlasi 

C3FC3A73 35D0 4D2B A755 24AE99C7298E 1167x907.jpeg?fit=1167%2C907&ssl=1 Worlasi 

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Versatile Ghanaian artiste, Worlasi, has explained why he did not perform at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last year as was expected by fans.

Last year, Worlasi released an EP titled Dios featuring Drvmrolland a lot of fans were expecting him to submit his songs and make an appearance at the VGMAs to give a ‘mad’ performance. However, the singer was disappointed.

Talking to Princess AJ on YFM’s Party Pressure, the singer said, “Somebody from VGMA called me last year that they wanted to put us on. I think that was right after 3Music Awards and they said they wanted us to put DIOS and ‘The man and the god’ but unfortunately, I forgot”.

“I was handling a lot of things. We were going to South Africa and I was preparing on so many things, therefore it just escaped me. I want my fans to forgive me for not submitting. It’s their project and you have to do the right thing and submit your songs. It was rather unfortunate that I forgot to submit it”, he added.

Worla confessed that he was very disappointed in himself for allowing that to skip and for letting his fans down. However, he is also happy that his fans could see and tell that his songs did so well that deserved to be performed on that huge stage.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split