I gave my mother details of my properties before liposuction surgery – Kisa Gbekle

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kisa Gbekle narrates her fears prior to liposuction surgery

Kisa Gbekle undergoes body enhancement surgery

Kisa Gbekle content with her ‘new body’

Popular Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Kisa Gbekle, has disclosed that prior to traveling to Turkey for her liposuction/Tummy tuck surgery, she gave out all the necessary details of her assets to her mother.

One can recall that the actress, in a series of interviews boldly admitted to indulging in a body enhancement procedure in Turkey.

Kisa earlier stated how she spent over GH¢60,000 for her tummy tuck and liposuction due to how bad her body was looking at a point.

But opening up on her fears for the first time, Kisa said the fear of not making it back alive, drove her to share such important information with her mother.

“Before I even left home, I was giving some details to my mother and she didn’t understand why. A week before I left, I did thorough research on the doctor who was going to handle me and the hospital as a whole. I was scared. I had the thought of death running through my head so I kept checking the hospital out. Although they had not recorded a single death yet, I was still not convinced. The last thought in my mind during the surgery was if I’ll wake up or not. It went in knowing well I could die in the process,” she told Delay.

Asked about the core reason why she went under the knife just to look good, she stated, “I was no longer beautiful. I know it’s going to benefit me, my mother and family.”

Watch the video below

