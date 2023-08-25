'I get hurt over what people say about me on social media' – 2Baba

Innocent Idibia (2Baba)

Legendary singer Innocent Idibia who is better known by his stage name 2Baba, has chastised Nigerians for showing too much interest in his family.

Despite all the criticism over the years, 2Baba bemoaned the fact that occasionally, he still feels hurt by other people's remarks.



2Baba stated that although Nigerians imply that he is a slacker, they have never offered to pay his children's expenses.



The father of seven spoke candidly during an interview with British-Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide for the Afrobeats podcast.



He said: “Many people talk about kids, fatherhood, motherhood, all that whole circle. Many people talk about it with public opinion type of thinking. But it’s deeper than that. There’s nobody that has the exact blueprint for this thing.

“The basic truth of the whole matter is the connection with you and your little ones [children]. There is so many different ways to find it. There’s no one rule or one particular way.



“I speak to my kinds like say they be my mates. I don’t boss them around. I talk to them the way I talk to my friends and mom.



"I get a lot of jabs [trolling]. I got a lot of people that say stuff about me. People have trolled me severally on social media. sometimes it hurts. Sometimes some people will just go on social media to say rubbish. It’s just like terrorists bombing innocent people.



“And I will start wondering how till today, none of those critics the way they are concerned about my family come to assist in paying my children’s school fees. Not even a single soul."