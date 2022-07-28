I get pained when people insult my TikToker mother - Felicia Osei

Comic actor and TikTok star Felicia Osei breaks down whenever her mother, Linda Osei, is attacked or verbally abused on social media.

Ghanaian TikTok star and social media commentator Linda Osei has been caught up in several quarrels online with people she featured in her funny skits, notable is actress Afia Schwarzenegger.



Linda based in the United Kingdom, has a wide following on social media and is known for her controversial commentary on happenings in the entertainment industry.



Her daughter, Felicia, who is also famed for her funny videos on social media, has revealed that her mother has thick skin, which is why she doesn't take bad comments to heart.



"As human as I am, I get pained especially when I see how my mother is treated. However, she is okay and that puts me at peace.



"My mother doesn't care about the negative comments. She eats and continues to have good sleep amidst the backlash. Also, it hasn't also affected my private life or the work I do," Felicia disclosed in an interview on Mahyease TV Show with Afia Tamakloe.



She added that the videos they put out on the social media platforms are just to entertain the public, adding that they find joy in what they do.

"My mother is having fun, and that is the most important thing. She indeed loves what she does," she said.



Watch the video below:







