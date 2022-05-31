4
I get wet when I watch my ‘Adult’ show alone – Vicky Zugah

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress cum presenter, Vicky Zugah, has hilariously revealed how she feels any time she does a re-watch of some videos of her adult show dubbed ‘Red Light’.

Speaking with Zionfelix recently, Vicky Zugah disclosed that when she watches some of her videos from the show at home at a later date, she mostly gets wet.

According to her, that does not usually happen on the show itself because she controls herself and acts professionally when she is on the show; however, the same cannot be said when she finds herself at home later and enjoying the show.

Asked how she deals with it, Vicky Zugah hilariously stated that she mostly gets a grip of herself because she has grown to understand that one should not have s3kz anytime they feel the urge to do so.

