I gifted GH¢8,000 out of monies received to people in dire situation - TT explains

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio

Source: SammyKay Media

Veteran actor, TT real name Psalm Adjeteyfio has disclosed that despite the fact that people are denigrating him for coming out to seek help in the name of ‘leftovers’, he is also a serious giver, a trait about people don't know he possesses.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the 'Taxi Driver' actor asserted that people also call to seek help from him.



Sighting instances, TT disclosed that the money he received out of the donations from the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and several others, people who got to know about it also started calling him for assistance.



According to him, he offered help by giving out GH¢5,000 and GH¢3,000 to some people to also enable them to ease their sufferings and struggles.

Watch video below



