0
Menu
Entertainment

I got 'Lost in Rome' but 'I’m Back' - Boy Wadon breaks hiatus with bangers

Dizy.jpeg Boy Wadon

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

American-based ace Ghanaian talent, Boy Wadon has returned to the scene with a double single release; 'I’m Back' & the Lasmid-assisted 'Lost in Rome' singles.

Poised to show off the immersive gifting that resides within him, Boy Wadon is set to captivate your auditory canals with sonic masterpieces unlike you’ve ever heard before.

'I’m Back' is already a hit banger produced by Mix Master Garzy that announces the triumphant return of the eclectic rapper.

It’s filled with nostalgic hiplife bass lines and catchy hooks which will easily get you rapping along like nobody’s business.

Also, under the auspices of P Money Rekordz, Boy Wadon has inserted this afro highlife infusion for the ‘Gyal dem’ dubbed, Lost In Rome which was produced by Kaywa.

As to who exactly was Lost In Rome, you’d have to listen to find out as the lovers' jam oozes the intricacies of a long-distance relationship and the explosive emotions generated from uniting with a loved one.

Lasmid’s serenading vocals on the hook and choruses give the jam a befitting compliment to Wadon’s bars, making it an overall masterpiece.

Commenting on the double single release, Boy Wadon stated, “I’m back with the biggest comeback in Ghana Music as I’ve recorded songs with High Spirit and 2MG Music.

"I got the strongest videos hitting your screens soon. Ghana music is the best and will never be trash as some musicians see it. Ghana music has given much success to the youth of Ghana and is a branch of Ghana Music making it big in America”.



Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson