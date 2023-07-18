0
‘I got enough music to retire’ - Wizkid hints on retirement

Wizkid Machala.png Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Tue, 18 Jul 2023

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has revealed that he has more than enough songs to retire.

He said this during an interview with Capital Extra’s Manny Norte.

The interviewer reminded Wizkid that the last time they met, he made mention of the fact that he “got enough music to retire.”

Responding, Wizkid stated: “Come on, my brother. And we are still recording music every day [laughs]. So, imagine how much music I have now.”

The ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker also hinted that his sixth studio album is on the way.

“I got a new album ready, bro. New Wiz’s album. I’m dropping a new song next week. In a couple of days, mehn,” Wizkid said.

