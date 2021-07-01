I got into trouble after my naked video went out – Kweku Flick reveals

Source: Daryl Doku, Contributor

Andy Osei Sarfo known in the showbiz circles as Kweku Flick has made a shocking revelation about how he ended up naked on a live video.

The "no sleeping’’ hitmaker revealed how he went naked only to shoot a live video which was not meant for any of his music videos.



He vowed that never will he commit such a mistake again. He disclosed further that the video caused him troubles at home as his family were unhappy with the issue.



In an interview with Daryl Daryll Twosteps on the MultiCDM show, Kweku Flick in response to a question about one one thing he will never want to do again said ‘’going naked to shoot a video’’.

He further revealed that the best advice he has ever received from his parent after the incident was how he should be careful of girls.



Watch the full interview below.



