1
Menu
Entertainment

I got love for Burna Boy, Davido - Wizkid

121573270 Mtvema2021winnerswizkidwin2021mtveuropemusicawardsbestafricanact Nigerian musician, Wizkid

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has declared his love and admiration for his colleagues, Burna Boy and Davido.

He made this known during his performance at the Afronation music festival in Portugal on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Wizkid also thanked his fans for their support in the video making rounds.

“I want to tell you tonight, Starboy, I gat love for Burna Boy, I gat love for Davido.

“And I want to thank you the fans for supporting us. We won’t be here without you guys,” he said.

Wizkid released a song with Burnaboy, 'B’Dor', in December 2021.

However, there were rumors of a beef between Wizkid and Davido.

But in a video that went viral online, Davido and Wizkid could be seen exchanging pleasantries at the club.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong