I got love for Burna Boy, Davido - Wizkid

Nigerian musician, Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has declared his love and admiration for his colleagues, Burna Boy and Davido.

He made this known during his performance at the Afronation music festival in Portugal on Saturday, July 2, 2022.



Wizkid also thanked his fans for their support in the video making rounds.



“I want to tell you tonight, Starboy, I gat love for Burna Boy, I gat love for Davido.



“And I want to thank you the fans for supporting us. We won’t be here without you guys,” he said.

Wizkid released a song with Burnaboy, 'B’Dor', in December 2021.



However, there were rumors of a beef between Wizkid and Davido.



But in a video that went viral online, Davido and Wizkid could be seen exchanging pleasantries at the club.