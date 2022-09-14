I got nothing from being a backup vocalist - Artiste reveals

Ghanaian award-winning backup vocalist and composer, Nana Ama Dadzie

Ghanaian award-winning backup vocalist and composer, Nana Ama Dadzie, says she was unable to acquire any properties nor save anything from her time as a backup vocalist.

According to her, the only money she made was what she used for herself at the time and what kept her going in the industry.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes Show’, she said, “I think this happened because there were no measures put in place for us, and I think that was supposed to be done by MUSIGA which I was then not a member of.”



She noted that, at the time, they were not told they were entitled to anything for their work hence, they were just doing what they had to do.

Per her research, there are a lot of backup vocalists outside the country who are not Ghanaians but are making a lot of money out of backing other musicians, “unfortunately it’s not like that in Ghana".



"Some people knew about it and it was working for them. But if you were like me who was ignorant about it then, they wouldn’t even talk to you about it and unfortunately, it has gotten to that level where if you do not talk about it then, it’s left like that whereas it should not be so,” she emphasized.



The award-winning vocalist has worked with some Ghanaian artistes like Rex Omar, Lord Kenya, Kontihene, Charles Amoah, and many others.