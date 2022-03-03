I got pregnant for another man while breastfeeding just to leave my ex-husband - Woman recounts

Source: SVTV Africa

Gladys Frimpomaa has revealed that she intentionally got pregnant for another man to attract a breakup with her ex-husband due to marital issues.

In an exclusive on SVTV Africa’s new show dubbed ‘Daily Hustle Across the World,’ Gladys revealed that she was the third wife to her ex-husband and the first wife often badmouthed her to their husband.



As a result, Gladys’ husband overprotected her “so when I met my now-husband, I got pregnant for him while I was breastfeeding a three-month-old baby with the other man.



"It was intentional because if a woman cheats, the man may not take her back. That was my plan to get a break-up,” She told DJ Nyaami.



According to Gladys, she did that because “her wife was telling him that I was cheating. Because of that, he kept me monitored. If you call me, it goes to him, and he later informs me.”

The mother of 5 added that she once told him to break up with her or she may commit suicide. However, she was arrested and sent to the psychiatric hospital for two weeks while pregnant.



Kindly watch the full interview below



