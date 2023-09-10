I groomed topnotch sound engineers and the finest video director in Ghana – Guru brags

Ghanaian musician, Guru

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Guru, has disclosed how he helped in grooming some of the finest musicians in the showbiz industry.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with DJ POPO on Property FM in Cape Coast, the rapper said he has always pushed people he encountered.



“It got to a time that we realized that the kind of style that we are coming out with isn’t like what anyone else is doing,” he said monitored by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com



He continued, “So we had to groom sound engineers and it’s been like that from the beginning and we also brought a video director.



Buttressing his claims, he cited the likes of X bills Ebenezer, Ball J, Danny Beatz, and many others, as individuals who first passed through him.

“X Bills who shot my videos is now one of the best in the scene and we also worked with Danny Beat, Beatmonster, Ball J, Kin Dee, and others.



“So where we are coming from has been about pushing each other to the top and so if you didn’t even have a talent you’ll also discover yours by force,” he posited.



