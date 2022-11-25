1
Menu
Entertainment

I had a dream Peter Obi had won the 2023 election – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke New 11.png Reality star, Mercy Eke

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Season four winner of the Big Brother Naija show, Mercy Eke, said she dreamt the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won the 2023 elections.

She said this via her verified Twitter handle on Thursday, adding that her dream always came to pass.

She tweeted, “I had a dream Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election. My dreams always come to pass. Is (it’s) possible guys. We can do this. PO is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again.”

Age 29, and from Imo State, Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur.

Winning season four of the BBNaija in October 2019, she became the first woman to win the reality show. She is also the founder of Mnm luxury.

She backed Obi who is among the top contestants in the 2023 presidential election.

Obi will be battling votes with his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar; Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, among others.

With Obi pulling a very active online team of supporters known as the ‘Obidients’, counterparts in other political parties believe that politics, and by extension, election, is rather grassroots-based and does not end on social media.

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar