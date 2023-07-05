‘I had a dream that God agreed for me to die’ – Oboy Siki reiterates 2024 death date

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has reiterated that he has entered into an arrangement with God to die in 2024.

The actor claims that he opted for this arrangement as he believes the movie industry has nothing better to offer him, and he didn't want anyone to take credit for predicting or causing his death, hence the decision to publicize the incident.



Oboy Siki made these statements during a recent interview with Kofi TV.



He explained that when he started speaking ill about the movie industry, he witnessed the struggles of fellow actors who couldn't make a living in the industry.



According to him, this realization prompted him to seek an agreement with God that when he reaches a particular age, he should die.



"When I started speaking ill about the movie industry, I can mention about 20 people's names who couldn't make a living in the movie industry. So, I asked God that He should grant me this age to die. I had a dream that God agreed for me to die. So, the thought of death has been hanging around my neck.

“If I am not careful and I die, the pastors and Ghanaians will take the credit for it and accuse me of being cursed or murdered. However, that is not true. It is only God who has the power to take a life.



"I didn't want them to take the spotlight, which is why I mentioned it, but I am not receiving the response I hoped for.



"That's why I feel I have to die. If I make it to 2024, I will make arrangements for those who will take care of the funeral and other necessary arrangements. So, I will organize everything that needs to be taken care of before I pass away."



He further clarified that it was not his intention to attract attention or pity, but rather to ensure that no one claims to have foreseen his death or known the cause.





